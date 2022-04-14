Billie Eilish Set To Appear In New The Simpsons Disney + Short “When Billie Met Lisa”

Home News Tara Mobasher April 14th, 2022 - 7:52 PM

Billie Eilish will be appearing on The Simspon‘s upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa.” The short, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+, will also feature FINNEAS, and will be released April 22.

The long-running animated Fox series The Simpsons follows the comedic adventures of the Springfield family, led by patriarch Homer and matriarch Marge. The upcoming short will show the eldest Simpson daughter after she’s discovered by Grammy winners Eilish and FINNEAS while finding a sufficient place to practice her saxophone. Lisa is then invited to practice with Billie in her studio.

Having aired 33 seasons thus far, “When Billie Met Lisa” will mark The Simpsons‘ fourth short released exclusively for Disney+. The streamer previously released “Maggie Simpsons in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap,'” “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” and The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” which was launched in November.

Eilish has received seven total Grammy Awards since releasing her first album, Don’t Smile at Me in 2017. She subsequently released When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? in 2019, and Happier Than Ever in 2021.

Eilish previously performed at the Oscars Awards in March alongside Beyonce, and also made an appearance at the Grammy’s alongside Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Jack Harlow.