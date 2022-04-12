Sacred Bones Records Shares Two New Covers by Boris And Thou, Mizmor And Emma Ruth Rundle

Home News Alison Alber April 12th, 2022 - 7:00 AM

A few weeks ago, record label Sacred Bones announced their upcoming Todo Muere SBXV 15th Anniversary Compilation. The album which is filled with renounced artists covering other legends, will be released on May 27. While announcing the record, they also shared the first two covers, “Cold Wind Blowing” by Marissa Nadler (original by David Lynch) and “I Can’t Stand” by The Hunt (original by Zola Jesus).

Today, the label shares the next round of covers, Boris is covering “Funnel of Love”, which was originally performed by Wanda Jackson and also covered by SQÜRL. So, the cover of a cover. The second cover is by Emma Ruth Rundle, Thou and Mizmor. They are covering Zola Jesus’ “Night.”

The melodic darkness of the cover by Boris is something the singer is well known for. She brings her own twist to a classic.

Well, this cover shreds. It’s dark and fast, with satisfying death metal vocals. The rhythmic back and forth between softer notes and just brutal sounds is a fascinating contrast that lifts the cover to a new level.

Fans can definitely be excited for May 27 and hopefully there will be more songs released before that.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat