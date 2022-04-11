Superchunk Postpone East Coast Tour After Jon Wurster Tests Positive For Covid-19

Home News Lauren Floyd April 11th, 2022 - 7:44 PM

After already rescheduling 2022 tour dates with Torres, classic indie rock group Superchunk are postponing again due to an illness in the band. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Jon Wurster, the band’s drummer, has tested positive for COVID-19. Superchunk were set to tour the East Coast in support of their album Wild Loneliness before the unfortunate sickness but when it comes to this pandemic, the postponement is in everyone’s best interest.

The band writes:

“Hey people – been dreading this but we are VERY SORRY to have to reschedule our East Coast tour with Torres AGAIN, this time due to illness within our band. We look forward to playing these shows when everyone is healthy.

As someone who loves playing shows i still have to say — touring sucks right now. When the band are the only masked people in the venue, it’s clear that this stage of the pandemic is going to be around for awhile.

Our fans are great and supportive and patient and understanding, and the 6 shows we have played supporting Wild Loneliness have all been fun and gratifying. But the general public including many at our shows seem to think COVID is over, meaning, it won’t be over any time soon.

We hate that we won’t be playing w Torres this week. We hate canceling shows and have been taking all precautions, but this thing is sneaky as you have heard by now. Rescheduled dates news will be coming soon so watch this space. Apologies again and see you soon.”

The band goes on to say their show tomorrow (April 12) at Black Cat will also be cancelled saying, “When this show finally happens, it will be awesome. Watch this space.” The entire post is linked below.

We wish Jon a speedy recovery. Meanwhile Superchunk frontman Mac McCaughan is still riding high on the success of his opportunity to score music for Amy Poehler’s Netflix movie Moxie, released March 3rd.