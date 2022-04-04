Evanescence and Korn Share Teaser For Something Mysterious

Home News Tara Mobasher April 4th, 2022 - 5:24 PM

Both Korn and Evanescence have begun teasing a collaboration. The last time the duo toured together was part of Korn’s ‘Family Values Tour.’ in 2007.

Both groups posted artwork done by Nate Hill to their Instagram accounts, implying a collaboration in the future. The 30-second clip shows a lonesome black figure staring endlessly into space.

Korn most recently unveiled a new album, Requiem, in March. It consisted of nine tracks, and centered around pain and vulnerability, along with a sense of hope and growth – a newer concept to the band.

Both Korn and Evanescence will be performing alongside each other in July at the Inkarceration Music and Tattoo Festival. They will be joined by Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, Sleeping with Sirens, As You Were, All’s Fair, Erasing Never, Code Orange, Disturbed, Lamb of God, Seether, Black Veil Brides, Dreamwalker and more. The festival, held on the grounds of the infamous Ohio State Reformatory, is known for the haunted experience it provides music fans, while giving them the opportunity to see their favorite artists live.

Alongside Inkarceration, Evanescence will also perform at Rock Fest 2022 in July alongside Disturbed, Shinedown, Avatar, Motionless in White, Nothing More, Spiritbox, Starset, Strauss, John 5 and more.

Regarding Korn and Evanescence’s recent tease of a collaboration, fans have begun speculating that an album, song or tour is in the works for the two groups. However, nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korn (@korn_official)