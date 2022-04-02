Wilco Join With Neal Francis To Release Live Rendition Of “Theologians”

Home News Roy Lott April 2nd, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Chicago natives Wilco and Neal Francis have co-released a joint live rendition of the Wilco classic, “Theologians.” The song was recorded earlier this year in front of a sold-out festival crowd at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky in Riviera Maya, Mexico. “Theologians” is available now via Bandcamp, with all donations collected equally split between Chicago-based organization My Block My Hood My City as well as Ukrainian families via International Rescue Committee.

Our good friend Neal Francis said let’s play this song together,” says Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy. He came to practice it with us, and he sang the shit out of it, so he’s gonna sing it.”

“As a Chicagoan, I’ve spent most of my life looking up to Wilco, so naturally I was thrilled when they asked me to sit in at Sky Blue Sky,” says Francis.

Wilco will be playing a series of concerts in New York and Chicago this spring. It will launch in New York starting April 15. . The tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of their fourth studio album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, which was released in 2001. They also released the lineup of their curated music festival Solid Sound . Japanese Breakfast, singer-songwriter Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret and jazz group The Sun Ra Arkestra are set to perform.