The Regrettes Share Unique New Song And Video “Anxieties (Out Of Time)”

The Regrettes have released their latest track and music video for “Anxieties Over Time.” The track features heavy drums and synth-pop vocals from lead singer Lydia Night. “This was one I wrote at the beginning of the pandemic, and it encapsulates that impending doom, when it felt like everything in front of me was terrifying,” she wrote in a press release. “This was before I was even diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. I think a lot of people experienced similar feelings at the beginning of the world shutting down. The chorus is a reflection of that, we wanted it to sound like an anxious, panic attack pace like you’re running out of time and it feels like that to me.”

Its visual expresses the feelings of those emotions when having anxiety. Director Raúl Gonzo also shares: “‘Anxieties’ was a very personal and vulnerable piece for the Regrettes. I reflected on balancing the subject matter and the unique way I like to direct. The band shared some personal feelings that translated into the concept and I think we managed to walk the line in a way that exposes some of their inner feelings. Regarding direction, I liked the mash up of warm colors against green colors which remind me of Hitchcock’s film Vertigo. I also thought the more angular things were, the more confrontational it felt. The chorus room itself comes to a point. I don’t normally like a fisheye lens, but it was very suitable here. Regardless of the theme, the Regrettes are such talented and endearing people that the track and video make me smile the entire time.”

The song is featured on the band’s upcoming album Further Joy. It also follows the singles “You’re So F*cking Pretty” and “That’s What Makes Me Love You.”

