The Regrettes Share Aesthetic New Video For “You’re So Fucking Pretty”

Love isn’t always easy, and the recently released song “You’re So Fucking Pretty” by The Regrettes showcases that pretty clearly. Today the band released the official video to the single. Originally the track was released in December last year but now fans can enjoy some visuals with it.

The video was directed by Serena Reynolds who said about the collaboration with the band and frontwoman Lydia Night, “Lydia is the best and we just clicked.” She continues, “I love how we were able to collect so much beauty, frustration and sadness in the video to formulate this idea of a person we never visually see. I think the magic is that this “lover” really feels all encompassingly joyful in the end.”

Night previously opened up about the inspiration behind the song, explaining that it’s the first song she has written about a girl crush and how she admitted to herself that she is bisexual.

The video shows Night home alone, looking both yearning and bored out of her mind, but who doesn’t know the feeling of painful loneliness when they have a crush? The video captures the overall feeling of the song quite well.

The Regrettes recently kicked off their rescheduled “Get The Fuck Out Of LA” tour and are announced for this year’s Coachella Festival and Bonnaroo.