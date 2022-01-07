Converge Announces Winter & Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Full Of Hell, Uniform And Thou

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 7th, 2022 - 6:22 PM

Punk rock fans get excited because Converge has just announced a new tour! The hardcore punk band Converge will headline several shows in the United States this year in the winter and spring. Along with Converge, Full of Hell, Uniform and Thou will be joining Converge as supporting acts.

The tour intends to start in the winter of 2022, specifically throughout March. Some of the dates and locations of the tour will include the first show being held on March 10 in Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts and another show on March 15 in Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa. The last stop on the tour will be on March 20 in Detroit, MI at El Club.

In a press release, Converge mentioned, “Attendees should arrive to the shows early to ensure seeing every band” since the order in which the support bands perform will change each night.

This tour announcement comes after the unfortunate reschedule of the Meshuggah’s, the Swedish metal band, 2022 US tour due to a health issue in December 2021. Converge, who was initially planning to join the band on tour, had to step down due to the changes of the tour. So, for the fans who were excited to see Converge on that tour, there will be an earlier opportunity to see the band! Converge also released their tenth studio album, Bloodmoon: I, in November 2021, which is also a collaboration album with Chelsea Wolfe. The album is available to stream on all platforms.

For tickets and more details, information is available at ConvergeCult.com

CONVERGE, FULL OF HELL, UNIFORM, THOU – ON TOUR:

March 10 Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts

March 11 Baltimore, MD at The Ottobar

March 12 Richmond, VA at The Broadberry

March 13 Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel

March 14 Orlando, FL at The Abbey

March 15 Tampa, FL at The Orpheum Tampa

March 17 Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade

March 18 Cincinnati, OH at Legends

March 19 Chicago, IL at The Bottom Lounge

March 20 Detroit, MI at El Club