Mac Sabbath Announce Fall 2022 “Pop-Up-Drive-Thru” Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 28th, 2022 - 8:17 PM

Mac Sabbath have unveiled the tour dates for their upcoming Drive-Thru Metal on the 2022 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour. Special guests Speedealer and Lung will be joining Mac Sabbath on the tour.

The tour will begin September 27 in San Francisco, and end November 19 in Grand Junction. They will travel through Sacramento, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Wichita, Kansas City, Des Moines, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Lombard, St. Louis, Grand Rapids, Brooklyn, Norwalk, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Baton Rouge, Memphis, San Antonio, Denver and other cities along the way.

The band, which serves as a parody of 1960s English rock band Black Sabbath, promises several frightening theatrics, including a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns and bouncing burgers. All lyrics in Mac Sabbath’s discography centers around food and Black Sabbath songs. In the Mac Sabbath universe, “Paranoid” becomes “Pair-a-Buns,” “Iron Man” becomes “Frying Pan” and “Sweet Leaf” becomes “Sweet Beef.”

This tour was previously postponed from the summer of 2021 to the fall of 2022 due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

“The waiting is over! I mean When it comes to ‘drive-thru metal,’ who needs waiters!?! With our debut album release we are about to ‘pop-up’ all over the states for the first time in years! So head over for a triple decker helping of the cheese you need! on sale now!,” said Ronald Osbourne.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado