Mac Sabbath Postpones Fall 2021 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru Tour Dates Due to COVID

Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 11:53 AM

Just two months ago, Mac Sabbath announced their upcoming Pop-Up-Drive-Thru tour dates, but today the band announced they would have to postpone their dates due to the rising COVID infections and safety concerns. The band shared the news via their social media, with several food puns of course. The group also shared a few new dates, including dates for next year.

Mac Sabbath are a Black Sabbath parody band and are always dressed in costumes that look very much like mascots of a certain fast-food chain. So when they shared their sad news the band did so by posting a big red F for a failed health inspection. “THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT HAS SHUT DOWN MAC SABBATH…….Due to global circumstances beyond our control, We regret to inform you: this year’s POP-UP-DRIVE-THRU tour will be postponed,” their Instagram post reads. “We hope you can join them soon where everyone can achieve safety, happiness and hunger quenching satisfaction.”

The band also explained that not all dates are set yet, which means they will add more dates to their postponed tour once everything is organized. The tour will celebrate the band’s new pop-up book Drive-thru Metal. A book that shows a world a lá Mac Sabbath, with a post-apocalyptic feel that is truly in Mac Sabbath fashion. There will also be a limited edition vinyl available to accompany the book.

Check out their full post below:

Mac Sabbath Tour Dates:

November 5, 2021 – Los Angeles CA – Teragram Ballroom

November 6, 2021 – Las Vegas CA – The Space

September 30, 2022 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

October 7, 2022 – KC MO, MO – Knuckleheads

October 13, 2022- St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

October 15, 2022- Ferndale, MI – Magic Bag

October 19, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

October 22, 2022 – New Bedford, MA – The Vault Music Hall & Pub

October 26, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

October 28, 2022 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

October 31, 2022 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

November 3, 2022 – Charleston, SC – The Charleston Pour House

November 18, 2022 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado