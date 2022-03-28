Do Lab Announces Coachella 2022 Lineup Featuring The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs And More

Do LaB’s village in Coachella is expanding! The electronic and dance experience has a new lineup for Coachella 2022 on both weekends April 15-17 & April 22-24.
The creators of Lightning in a Bottle Festival and immersive art leaders, DoLaB’s stage will also showcase the more avant-garde and experimental sides of electronic, a style of curation that has always been prominent at both their Coachella environment and flagship Lightning in a Bottle Festival.
The lineup features Skream, The Glitch Mob, Prospa, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), SIDEPIECE, Deathpact, Vintage Culture, Justin Martin, Elohim (DJ Set), UNIIQU3, Major League DJz, Ivy Lab, Moore Kismet, Nala, DJ Boring, CID, Coco & Breezy, HoneyLuv, Mary Droppinz, Andre Power, Sasha Marie, Austin Millz, Mindchatter, Chloé Caillet, Rinzen, QRTR, Rebecca Black & Friends (DJ Set), and More.
Skream has been featured on lineups in the past such as Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival in 2013, according to mxdwn.
DoLaB established itself as an essential facet of the Coachella experience, widely known for its interactive crowd environment and the colorful structures of its transcendent stage along with the celebrated acts that perform on it.
Weekend One (A-Z)
Balkan Bump
Casmalia
Chloé Caillet
CID
Coco & Breezy
Deathpact
Duskus
Elephant Heart
Holly
Life On Planets
Major League DJz
Nala
Prospa
QRTR
Rebecca Black & Friends (DJ Set)
Rochelle Jordan
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
UNIIQU3
Weekend Two (A-Z)
Andre Power
Austin Millz
DJ Boring
Elohim (DJ Set)
Esta
HoneyLuv
Hunter Legitt
Ivy Lab
Justin Martin
Mary Droppinz
Mindchatter
Moore Kismet
OTDE
Patricio
Red Giant Project
Rinzen
Sainte Vie
Sasha Marie
SIDEPIECE
Skream
Sweet Like Chocolate
The Glitch Mob
Vintage Culture
Yulia Niko