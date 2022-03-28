Do Lab Announces Coachella 2022 Lineup Featuring The Glitch Mob, Elohim, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs And More

Home News Lauren Floyd March 28th, 2022 - 4:36 PM

Do LaB’s village in Coachella is expanding! The electronic and dance experience has a new lineup for Coachella 2022 on both weekends April 15-17 & April 22-24.

The creators of Lightning in a Bottle Festival and immersive art leaders, DoLaB’s stage will also showcase the more avant-garde and experimental sides of electronic, a style of curation that has always been prominent at both their Coachella environment and flagship Lightning in a Bottle Festival.

The lineup features Skream, The Glitch Mob, Prospa, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), SIDEPIECE, Deathpact, Vintage Culture, Justin Martin, Elohim (DJ Set), UNIIQU3, Major League DJz, Ivy Lab, Moore Kismet, Nala, DJ Boring, CID, Coco & Breezy, HoneyLuv, Mary Droppinz, Andre Power, Sasha Marie, Austin Millz, Mindchatter, Chloé Caillet, Rinzen, QRTR, Rebecca Black & Friends (DJ Set), and More.

Skream has been featured on lineups in the past such as Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival in 2013, according to mxdwn.

DoLaB established itself as an essential facet of the Coachella experience, widely known for its interactive crowd environment and the colorful structures of its transcendent stage along with the celebrated acts that perform on it.

Weekend One (A-Z)

Balkan Bump

Casmalia

Chloé Caillet

CID

Coco & Breezy

Deathpact

Duskus

Elephant Heart

Holly

Life On Planets

Major League DJz

Nala

Prospa

QRTR

Rebecca Black & Friends (DJ Set)

Rochelle Jordan

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)

UNIIQU3

Weekend Two (A-Z)

Andre Power

Austin Millz

DJ Boring

Elohim (DJ Set)

Esta

HoneyLuv

Hunter Legitt

Ivy Lab

Justin Martin

Mary Droppinz

Mindchatter

Moore Kismet

OTDE

Patricio

Red Giant Project

Rinzen

Sainte Vie

Sasha Marie

SIDEPIECE

Skream

Sweet Like Chocolate

The Glitch Mob

Vintage Culture

Yulia Niko