Pusha T Teams Up With Nigo On Enthralling New Single “Hear Me Clearly”

The third single for Nigo’s upcoming album I Know Nigo, “Hear Me Clearly,” features friend and collaborator Pusha T. They speak on the experience of being a drug dealer in the song: “Covered in white like bridezilla and never been caught.”

Nigo’s album is set to release on March 25, but fans and listeners can get a head start by listening to any one of his three singles for the album: the fresh “Hear Me Clearly,” “Want It Bad” featuring Kid Cudi, and “Arya” featuring A$AP Rocky. I Know Nigo is executive produced by Nigo and Pharrell.

“Hear Me Clearly” collaborator Pusha T also has an album on the road to release, though the date hasn’t been released yet. Pusha T’s sophomore album is sure to follow in Daytona’s great footsteps. “Diet Coke,” the first single of the upcoming album was produced by Kanye West and was the fastest rising single of his career.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang