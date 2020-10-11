Lykke Li Shares First Ever Swedish Language Song “Bron”

Home News Krista Marple October 11th, 2020 - 5:38 PM

Swedish artist, Lykke Li, has independently released her first ever Swedish track “BRON.” The song was co-written and produced by Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson and Swedish singer Little Jinder. According to a press release, “BRON,” which translates to “bridge,” represents how powerful the healing process can be after a break-up, as well as how it stands for the start of a new page in her career.

Lykke Li, who is known for exploring herself creatively and creating music on her on terms, introduced a lot of deep emotion in this track. The slower paced instrumental represents the sadness felt from a heartbreak she was experiencing. Her soft and calming voice eludes to the idea that she has hit her lowest point but understands that she needs to move on. She states, “Because I am crushed/But I will not cry more tears.” This line has shown acceptance of the situation and the decision to no longer let it affect her.



This past September, Lykke Li released a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s iconic disco hit “I Will Survive.” As stated in a press release, she is a woman of many talents. She is very well known for selling out shows around the world, performing on several late shows, being featured on songs, starring in films and also co-founding a female owned brand called Yola Mezcal. Along with all of that, her song “Sex Money Feelings Die,” went viral on the famous social media app Tik Tok just last year. It’s no secret that Lykke Li has ben working hard at making herself known in any way possible over the last decade.

Her debut album Youth Novels was released in 2008 and was accompanied by 3 more albums to follow. While “BRON” was one of the first new releases from her in a while, she is currently working on a new album in the studio. The album is due to be released next year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz