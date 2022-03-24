Kurt Vile Unveils Unique New Song And Video “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”, Announces Spring & Summer 2022 International Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher March 24th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

Legendary musician and songwriter Kurt Vile has released a new song titled “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).” The song is from Vile’s highly-anticipated album, (watch my moves), which is slated to release April 15 via Verve Records.

“Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” was preceded by new album tracks “Hey Like a Child” and “Like Exploding Stones.” The new additions to Vile’s discography were recorded at his own home studio in Philadelphia, OKV Central, and provide a mixture of indie rock, country music and folk music. The 15-track album will include a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin.” The album will also feature guests Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mozgawa and Sarah Jones.

In celebration of the upcoming release of (watch my moves), Vile and The Violators will be going on a U.S. tour, followed by a summer European tour. They will begin April 26 in Norfolk, Virginia, and end the first leg August 7 in St. Charles Iowa after traveling through cities like Asheville, Memphis, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Spokane, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Santa Fe and more.

Meanwhile, Vile’s second leg of tour will begin August 26 in London, and conclude in Paris after traveling through Bath, Leeds, Dublin, Dorset, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and more.

(watch my moves) Track List

1. Goin on a Plane Today

2. Flyin (like a fast train)

3. Palace of OKV in Reverse

4. Like Exploding Stones

5. Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)

6. Hey Like a Child

7. Jesus on a Wire

8. Fo Sho

9. Cool Water

10. Chazzy Don’t Mind

11. (shiny things)

12. Say the Word

13. Wages of Sin

14. kurt runner

15. Stuffed Leopard

Kurt Vile Confirmed U.S. Tour Dates

April 26—Norfolk, VA—The NorVa*

April 27—Saxaphaw, NC—Haw River Ballroom*

April 28—Asheville, NC—The Orange Peel*

April 29—Memphis, TN—Beale Street Music Festival 2022

April 30—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 1—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium*

May 3—Oklahoma City, OK—Jones Assembly*

May 4—Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall*

May 5—Dallas, TX—Granada Theater*

May 6—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

May 7—San Antonio, TX—Aztec Theater*

May 9—Phoenix, AZ—Van Buren*

May 10—San Diego, CA—The Observatory North Park*

May 12—Los Angeles, CA—The Theatre at The Ace Hotel*

May 13—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 14—San Francisco, CA—The Fillmore*

May 15—Sonoma, CA—Gundlach Bundschu Winery*

May 17—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom*

May 18—Tacoma, WA—Spanish Ballroom*

May 19—Spokane, WA—Knitting Factory*

May 20—Seattle, WA—The Moore*

May 21—Boise, ID—Knitting Factory

May 23—Denver, CO—Ogden Theater

May 25—Minneapolis, MN—First Avenue+

May 26—Milwaukee, WI—Turner Ballroom+

May 27—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

May 28—Chicago, IL—Thalia Hall+

June 1—New York, NY—Webster Hall+

June 2—New York, NY—Webster Hall~

June 3—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer+

June 4—Philadelphia, PA—Union Transfer~ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—Santa Fe, NM—Railyard Park

July 9—Toronto, ON—FieldTrip Festival

August 7—St. Charles, IA—Hinterland Music Festival 2022

*with Chastity Belt

+with Natural Information Society

~with Sun Ra Arkestra

Kurt Vile Confirmed European Tour Dates

August 26—London, U.K.—All Points East Festival

August 27—Bath, U.K.—Forum

August 28—Leeds, U.K.—Stylus

August 29—Glasgow, U.K.—QMU

August 30—Belfast, U.K.—Limelight

August 31—Dublin, Ireland—Vicar Street

September 2—Birmingham, U.K.—Moseley Folk & Arts Festival

September 3—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Psych Fest

September 4—Dorset, U.K.—End of the Road Festival

September 6—Antwerpen, Belgium—OLT

September 12—Köln, Germany—Gloria Theater

September 13—Amsterdam, the Netherlands—Paradiso

September 14—Nijmegen, the Netherlands—Openluchttheater Goffert

September 15—Berlin, Germany—Huxleys

September 16—Copenhagen, DK—The Grey Hall

September 17—Malmö, Sweden—Plan B

September 19—Kortrijk, Belgium—Depart

September 20—Paris, France—Le Trianon

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister