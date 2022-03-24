Kurt Vile Unveils Unique New Song And Video “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)”, Announces Spring & Summer 2022 International Tour Dates

Legendary musician and songwriter Kurt Vile has released a new song titled “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone).” The song is from Vile’s highly-anticipated album, (watch my moves), which is slated to release April 15 via Verve Records.
“Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)” was preceded by new album tracks “Hey Like a Child” and “Like Exploding Stones.” The new additions to Vile’s discography were recorded at his own home studio in Philadelphia, OKV Central, and provide a mixture of indie rock, country music and folk music. The 15-track album will include a rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Wages of Sin.” The album will also feature guests Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon, Stella Mozgawa and Sarah Jones.
In celebration of the upcoming release of (watch my moves), Vile and The Violators will be going on a U.S. tour, followed by a summer European tour. They will begin April 26 in Norfolk, Virginia, and end the first leg August 7 in St. Charles Iowa after traveling through cities like Asheville, Memphis, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Spokane, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Santa Fe and more.
Meanwhile, Vile’s second leg of tour will begin August 26 in London, and conclude in Paris after traveling through Bath, Leeds, Dublin, Dorset, Amsterdam, Copenhagen and more.