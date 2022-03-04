Kurt Vile Shares Catchy New Single “Hey Like A Child”

Home News Federico Cardenas March 4th, 2022 - 7:45 PM

The singer-songwriter and The War on Drugs frontman Kurt Vile has released a new single titled “Hey Like a Child.” The new single was released in promotion of the musician’s upcoming album, watch my moves, set to release on April 15 through Verve Records.

This new single, recorded at Kurt Vile’s own home studio in Philadelphia, OKV Central, lays out clearly the uniqueness and beauty of Vile’s sound, showing off the artist’s signature mixture of country music, folk music, and indie rock. Throughout the song, Vile shows off his ability to make tracks that are both soft and chill, while also being catchy and fun. This reflects Vile’s intention in making this album and other projects; when describing his writing process, the musician explained that “I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing—it’s moving forward and backward at the same time.” “Hey Like a Child” seems to offer much reason to expect great things from Vile’s upcoming album.

Accompanying the single is a simple but charming visualizer, showing a picture of Vile along with various cute animations, such as a dice flying into his hand and an image of Vile wearing an alligator mask. Watch the visualizer for “Hey Like a Child” via YouTube below.

“Hey Like a Child” was the second single released from watch my moves, following his earlier single “Like Exploding Stones,” released alongside Vile’s announcement for the album. Watch my moves will be the ninth full length album the musician has released as a solo act, following his previous full length album, “Bottle it in“.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister