Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk Debut Catchy New Track “How The Story Goes”, Full Court Press Out April 8

Home News Federico Cardenas March 23rd, 2022 - 8:21 PM

On March 2022, the collaboration of Wiz Khalifa. Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZ and Girl Talk have released their latest single, “How The Story Goes.” The new single comes off of the four artists’ upcoming collaboration album Full Court Press, set to release April 8 through Asylum/Taylor Gang.

The upcoming album is said to feature various combinations of each of the four artists on each track. In this latest single, we see rappers Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T. deliver verses and choruses over the production by Girl Talk. The beat for the track is a hazy and chill beat that the rappers have not traditionally rapped on much in the past, but this did not deter the group. In a statement, producer Girl Talk explained the process for recording and writing the song, and how all of the artists worked with the beat, explaining “Wiz recorded his verse first. I thought the beat was a slightly different vibe than normal for him, but once he got in the booth, it felt like a natural fit. K.R.I.T came in and built the rest of the song around that verse. He was able to capture the feel of the sample and take it somewhere new.” The producer went on to describe this track as one of his favorites from the project, stating that it turned “into one of the songs that I ended up going back to the most.”

Watch the official visualizer for “How The Story Goes” via YouTube below.

“How The Story Goes” follows the previous single that the collaboration of artists has released, “Put You On.”

Wiz Khalifa will be performing at The Smoker’s Club Fest on April 30 alongside such artists as 2 Chainz, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and many others. Girl Talk has recently announced an extension to his upcoming Tour beginning March 31, the artist’s first tour in nine years.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz