Girl Talk Adds New Dates To Upcoming Spring 2022 Tour

Gregg Gillis, better known as Girl Talk is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. His specialties are mashups and digital sampling. Instruments that he tends to use for his work are his laptop, sampler and turntables. Some popular releases of his include the following tracks: “This is the Remix,” “Give Me a Beat,” “What It’s All About,” “Shut the Club Down” and “Hands in the Air.”

Girl Talk has announced that he will expanding his 2022 North American Tour. This upcoming tour will be his first in nine years. Gillis’ expert turn-tabling skills, makes him one of the ultimate acts to see live. So, he’ll be sure to bring his A-game to these next shows. The newly announced tour dates include Brooklyn Steel and Philadelphia’s Union Transfer, to name a few. Some of the other show dates that have been previously mentioned in that past, are now sold out. The following shows are sold out: Chicago’s Metro, Los Angeles’ Regent Theater, Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club. There’s also a hometown show that’s been sold out as well.

During the shows, he will be joined by rapper Hugh Augustine (for all dates).

For years Girl Talk has been making waves in the music industry, with his ultimate sound mixing skills. Gillis’ abilities can be seen on some of his past albums like Feed the Animals (2008), Secret Diary (2002) and Night Ripper (2006). He’s always put forth amazing work. So, be sure to buy your tickets to witness the magic in person.

Tickets for the new show dates go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10 AM. Girl Talk’s full list of tour dates can be found down below.

Girl Talk Tour Dates

03/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues^ *SOLD OUT*

04/1 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom^

04/2 – Boston, MA @ Royale^ *SOLD OUT*

04/4 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre^

04/5 – Chicago, IL @ Metro^ *SOLD OUT*

04/6 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave^ *SOLD OUT*

04/8 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant^

04/9 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman^

04/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^ *SOLD OUT*

04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot^

04/14 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom^

04/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom^

04/16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox^ *SOLD OUT*

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent^ *SOLD OUT*

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues^ *SOLD OUT*

04/20 – Phoenix AZ @ The Van Buren^

04/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater^ *SOLD OUT*

04/23 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Ballroom^ *SOLD OUT*

04/25 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel^ *SOLD OUT*

04/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club^ *SOLD OUT*

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel^

04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer^

04/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^ *SOLD OUT*

^ w/ Hugh Augustine

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna