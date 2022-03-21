Midlake Releases For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, Announces Collaboration With Stereo Skateboards

Home News Skyy Rincon March 21st, 2022 - 6:06 PM

On March 18, Texas-based folk rock band Midlake released their critically acclaimed album For The Sake Of Bethel Woods. The 11-song record features melodic rhythms, dreamy arrangements and lush vocals. The group celebrated the occasion and announced something new for fans to look forward to: a collaboration with Stereo Skateboards!

The band’s frontman and vocalist Eric Pulido announced the special collaboration at an album listening party on March 19. The item is a teal deck courtesy of Stereo Skateboards which features the album cover art.

Pulido proclaimed his excitement for the project in a recent Instagram post writing: “A great celebration of music and art with the @stereoskateboards & @midlakeband collaboration listening party last night! Almost 20yrs of friendship made it that much more special.”

He also discussed more about the band’s album, stating that it was “born from the pandemic” and “was recorded over 12 days.” The new release marks a whole nine years since 2013’s Antiphon. Back in October of 2016, the band reissued The Trials Of Van Occupanther which had originally been released in 2006.

Pulido also released a solo album as E.B. The Younger entitled To Each His Own in March of 2019. His video for “Used To Be” starred Justin Lee who was in attendance at the listening party on Saturday.

The band recently performed at the SXSW music festival alongside The Bright Light Social Hour and BALTHVS. They also shared a live performance video of their moving single “Noble” which is a tribute to drummer McKenzie Smith’s son who was born with a rare disorder that affects his brain. Anyone who would like to donate can do so at this link.

The skateboard deck collaboration and album can be purchased now from https://midlake.myshopify.com/.