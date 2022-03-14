Midlake Share Moving New Live Performance Video For “Noble”, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods Out March 18

Home News Lauren Floyd March 14th, 2022 - 5:40 PM

Midlake’s LP For the Sake of Bethel Woods releases Friday, but today they’ve shared a live performance video of their single “Noble,” a deeply reflective song about band drummer McKenzie’s son who was born with a rare brain disorder.

The video is not filled with thrill and distractions but instead presents itself as a time to sit and listen to a song deep in meaning. It takes a lot to be as vulnerable as McKenzie is to speak on someone as precious as his son and something as serious as a brain disorder.

“Noble was born with a rare brain disease,” says frontman Eric Pulido. “When he was born, they were told the life expectancy of most children with his disease was between six months to two years. The heavy nature of Noble’s condition and the new reality for my friend and bandmate McKenzie (and his wife and daughter) wasn’t something we took lightly. We were really excited to create this song for him and for Noble to not only acknowledge the struggle but also celebrate this amazing and beautiful boy. The wonderful news is that more than two years later, Noble is still here with us! He has beaten so many odds already and continues to amaze and prove to us how incredibly strong he is. His life is extremely challenging on many levels, so every day we have with him is a precious gift.”

“Noble” released early this month and precedes the greatly anticipated arrival of Midlake’s upcoming fifth studio album. For anyone who wants to donate or support Noble, please visit noble.midlakeband.com.

For the Sake of Bethel Woods Tracklist:

1. Commune

2. Bethel Woods

3. Glistening

4. Exile

5. Feast of Carrion

6. Noble

7. Gone

8. Meanwhile…

9. Dawning

10. The End

11. Of Desire