The Fall Of Troy To Play Manipulator In Its Entirety On Upcoming California Mini-Tour

Rock band The Fall Of Troy is planning to go back in time on their California mini-tour. The band, according to Theprp, will be playing their entire 2007 album Manipulator during their tour that is booked for next month.

The band will be back on the road again next month after their Summer 2021 “15+1 years of Doppelgänger” tour, in which their shows were in tribute to the 16th anniversary of their 2005 album Doppelgänger. During this tour, Doppelgänger was also played in full at each of the four locations.

The band’s Manipulator album is their third studio album, and it includes songs such as “Semi-Fiction” and “Sledgehammer”. It is regarded as an album a part of the post-hardcore and mathcore genres. The album was released on May 1, 2007 through Equal Vision Records, and it was well-received by critics, fans and listeners. On their Instagram, in celebration of 15 years of their Manipulator album, the band posted a photo that announced that they will be performing the album in full with support from the post-hardcore rock band Hail the Sun, as well as SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Inthebackground.

Tickets for the California tour are available to purchase here at bandsintown.