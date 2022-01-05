Sondre Lerche Announce New Album Avatars of Love For April; Releases Two New Songs

Home News Alison Alber January 5th, 2022 - 5:30 AM

Today, Sondre Lerche announced his upcoming double LP Avatars of Love. The album is set to be released on April 1, via PLZ/InGrooves. The good news don’t stop there, today he also released not one, but two new songs, “Cut” and “Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All.” The two songs will be on the album, along with the recently released song “Dead of The Night.” The double album features guest artists like, CHAI, Rodrigo Alarcon, Felicia Douglass and Anna Müller.

Check out the video for “Cut” below:

The video shows Lerche in a stylish house with an even more beautiful woman in red. If they really know each other or if she even really exists is a mystery. The video is a visual joy and the different style and harsh cuts, pun intended, make it a very appealing video. The song has different facets that shows the songwriting skills of Lerche.

About the song, Lerche say, “I originally wrote ‘Cut’ imagining a love affair between actors on a film set, where the lines are constantly blurred between what is real, what’s performative.” He continues, “I saw it as a film noir, but during the recording it no longer felt black and white, it felt colorful and erotic and it reminded me of some of Brian DePalma’s 80s neo-noir films that I love. The music video also captures some of this.”

“Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All” takes a slightly lighter and softer note than the other song. The soft acoustic guitar pairs well with Lerche’s welcoming voice, like a fine wine with an expensive fruits and cheese. You truly can feel sentimental while listening to the song. There could be many metaphors to describe the song, but maybe it’s better to just listen and feel the song for oneself.

“‘Turns Out I’m Sentimental After All’ was the last song I wrote before leaving LA right as the pandemic started,” Lerche indicates. “I like the contrast between it and ‘Cut,’ which it follows on the album. ‘Cut’ tries to capture an ephemeral feeling that may not even be real, while ‘Sentimental’ can’t help but fall back into nostalgia, while second guessing a central life choice.”

Sondre Lerche is also hitting the road this spring after the release of his newest record. The tour of the norwegian artist will kick off in Berlin on April, 9 and then will eventually end in the US on May, 29. You can check out if he hits a town near you below.

Sondre Lerche Tour Dates:

4/09/22 – Berlin, DE – Badehaus

4/10/22 – Amsterdam, NL – Tuinzaal

4/12/22 – London, UK – The Grace

4/13/22 – Dublin, IE – Pepper Cannister Church

4/15/22 – Manchester, UK – Gullivers

4/17/22 – Paris, FR – 1999

4/18/22 – Zurich, CH – Photobastei

4/19/22 – Milano, IT – Biko

4/29/22 – Vancouver, BC – Fox Cabaret

4/30/22 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile *

5/01/22 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir *

5/03/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

5/05/22 – Los Angeles, A – Masonic Lodge *

5/06/22 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar *

5/07/22 – Palm Springs, CA – The Alibi *

5/08/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar *

5/10/22 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf *

5/11/22 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre *

5/12/22 – Denver, CO – Swallow Hill *

5/14/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Parkway *

5/15/22 – Chicago, IL – City Winery *

5/17/22 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark *

5/20/22 – Boston, MA – City Winery *

5/21/22 – New York, NY – LPR *

5/22/22 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

5/24/22 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery *

5/25/22 – Washington, DC – City Winery *

5/27/22 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery *

5/28/22 – Louisville, NY – Zanzabar *

5/29/22 – Nashville, TN – City Winery *

* w/ mmeadows