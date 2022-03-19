Goatwhore Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Headlining Tour Dates

After claiming the title “Road Warrior”, Goatwhore is yet to “one-up” fans’ expectations yet again by announcing their new tour this spring.
The tour will run through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa. From there, the group will join the heavy metal band Gwar for a three week tour, starting from Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 23 to Reading, Pennsylvania on June 17. The band will also receive support from the death-metal band Nekrogoblikon and thrash metal band The Native Howl.
Guitarist of the band Sammy Duet comments “We’re excited to be back on the road with the one and only scumdogs, Gwar! Expect absolute debauchery and chaos, maniacs!”
Goatwhore will also be teaming up with the Mexican-metal band Brujeria for their new Spring 2022 tour