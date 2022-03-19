Goatwhore Announce Spring 2022 U.S. Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Mohammad Halim March 19th, 2022 - 9:46 PM

After claiming the title “Road Warrior”, Goatwhore is yet to “one-up” fans’ expectations yet again by announcing their new tour this spring.

The tour will run through Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Iowa. From there, the group will join the heavy metal band Gwar for a three week tour, starting from Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 23 to Reading, Pennsylvania on June 17. The band will also receive support from the death-metal band Nekrogoblikon and thrash metal band The Native Howl.

Guitarist of the band Sammy Duet comments “We’re excited to be back on the road with the one and only scumdogs, Gwar! Expect absolute debauchery and chaos, maniacs!”

Goatwhore will also be teaming up with the Mexican-metal band Brujeria for their new Spring 2022 tour

GOATWHORE with Brujeria, Unidad Trauma:

4/26 – Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

4/27 – Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

4/28 – Jake’s – Lubbock, TX

4/29 – Scout Bar – Houston, TX

4/30 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

5/01 – Trees – Dallas, TX

5/02 – The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

5/04 – Rockhouse – El Paso, TX

5/05 – The Rock – Tucson, AZ

5/06 – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA

5/07 – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA

5/08 – 1720 – Los Angeles, CA

5/10 – DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

5/11 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

5/12 – Strummer’s – Fresno, CA

5/13 – Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV

5/14 – Oxnard PAC – Oxnard, CA

5/15 – Transplants Brewing – Palmdale, CA

GOATWHORE headlining dates:

5/16 – Backstage Bar – Las Vegas, NV

5/17 – Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

5/18 – Moxi Theater – Greeley, CO

5/20 – Slowdown – Omaha, NE

5/21 – Cabooze – Minneapolis, MN

5/22 – Lefty’s – Des Moines, IA

Gwar, Nekrogoblikon, The Native Howl:

5/23 – Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

5/24 – Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO

5/26 – Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

5/27 – Senator Theatre – Chico, CA

5/28 – House of Blues – San Diego, CA

5/29 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

5/31 – Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX

6/02 – Club LA – Destin, FL

6/03 – The Signal – Chattanooga, TN

6/04 – Music Farm – Charleston, SC

6/05 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC

6/07 – The Forge – Joliet, IL

6/08 – Epic Event Center – Green Bay, WI

6/10 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

6/11 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

6/12 – Empire Live – Albany, NY

6/14 – Wally’s – Hampton Beach, NH

6/15 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

6/16 – The Strand – Providence, RI

6/17 – Reverb – Reading, PA

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat