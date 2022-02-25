Brujeria Announce ‘Raza Odiada West America’ Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Goatwhore & Unidad Trauma

Home News Federico Cardenas February 25th, 2022 - 10:00 PM

The Mexican-American extreme metal band Brujeria have announced a new tour for Spring of 2022. As of now, the metal band’s tour, titled the Raza Odiada West America Tour 2022 is set to be limited to areas in West America, including Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and California.

Brujeria will be joined on their trek throughout West America by fellow extreme metal acts Goatwhore and Unidad Trauma. The three metal giants’ tour of terror will begin with a performance in the Nile Theater in Mesa, Arizona on April 26. Following a show in New Mexico, the groups will proceed to hold six different concerts in Texas lasting from April 28 to May 4, playing in destinations including Houston, Dallas, Austin and others. After a show in Arizona, the bands will perform a long string of shows in California, including in areas such as Long Beach, Los Angeles and San Francisco, eventually concluding the concert with a concert in Transplants Brewing of Palmdale, California on May 15.

See the concert flyer and full list of tour dates below.

4/26 – Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ

4/27 – Launchpad – Albuquerque, NM

4/28 – Jake’s – Lubbock, TX

4/29 – Scout Bar – Houston, TX

4/30 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

5/01 – Trees – Dallas, TX

5/02 – The Rock Box – San Antonio, TX

5/04 – Rockhouse – El Paso, TX

5/05 – The Rock – Tucson, AZ

5/06 – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA

5/07 – Alex’s Bar – Long Beach, CA

5/08 – 1720 – Los Angeles, CA

5/10 – DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA

5/11 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA

5/12 – Strummer’s – Fresno, CA

5/13 – Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV

5/14 – Oxnard PAC – Oxnard, CA

5/15 – Transplants Brewing – Palmdale, CA

Brujeria, after a period of mostly inactivity, has previously been outspoken about the Covid-19 pandemic, releasing a humorous song and music video titled Covid-666, the video for which is presented in the structure of a news channel on Zoom. Fans attending one of their upcoming shows can expect Brujeria to perform tracks from their latest studio album, their 2016 Pocho Aztlan, the band’s first studio album since their 2000 release Brujerizmo.