Bono Discusses U2’s Name, Music And Vocals: “I’m Just So Embarrassed”

Bono, of mega band U2, joined Scott Fienberg on his Awards Chatter Podcast, and surprisingly had a lot of criticisms of himself and his band, noting the name and his vocal performance. “In our head it was like the spy plane, U-boat, it was futuristic — as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name,” he stated about the band name.He also noted that his voice sounded “Irish Macho”, which he also found embarrassing. He even acknowledged the collaboration with Apple, in a session that made him a relatable person versus a mega star that shined on the planet, or even better, a human with feelings. Take a listen to the show below. Click here for more information.