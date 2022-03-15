PREMIERE: Lustmord x Zola Jesus Unveil Hauntingly Beautiful New Collaboration “Prime”

Home News Alison Alber March 15th, 2022 - 8:00 AM

It’s only a few more weeks until the new Lustmord release The Others (Lustmord Deconstructed). The album promises an exciting journey with various artists, like Ulver, Enslaved and more. Here at mxdwn, we are immensely proud to premiere the new single “Prime,” which features Zola Jesus. With the release Brian Williams (aka Lustmord) once again shows his fans that he is the master of dark ambience.

Like usual, the song features no lyrics, just sound and the angelic vocals of Zola Jesus. “As a longtime fan of Lustmord’s work, the opportunity to combine landscapes was like a dream.” She says about the collaboration. “I’m so inspired by the space and stillness within his music. I wanted to experiment with his way of keeping music on a slow boil, mostly to challenge my own propensity for maximalism.”

Check out the video and song below.

Both song and video showcase very well how welcoming the dark can be. The imagery throughout the video might be uncomfortable from time to time, but it has a strange and haunting magic surrounding it that makes you want to watch more of it. The song matches the video perfectly in the sort of creepiness that is so inspiring and fascinating at the same time.

Lustmord and Zola Jesus created a mesmerizing soundscape that makes us only more excited for the upcoming release of the new record on April 1, which will also feature the previously released single “Testament” with no other than Steve Von Till.