Franz Ferdinand Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Franz Ferdinand have announced their U.S. tour in support of their album Hits To The Head. The 20-track album was released just last week.

The tour will begin August 4 in Dallas, Texas, and conclude on September 1 in Los Angeles. The group will travel through Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, San Francisco and more cities along the way.

Tickets for the band’s first U.S. tour since 2018 will go on sale March 18 for general admission, while Artist Fan Pre-Sale will begin selling March 16, and local pre-sale will begin selling March 17.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Franz Ferdinand 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

8/4: House of Blues – Dallas, TX

8/5: White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

8/6: Stubb’s – Austin, TX

8/8: Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

8/10: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

8/11: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

8/12: The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA

8/13: Pier 17 – New York, NY

8/15: House of Blues – Boston, MA

8/16: M Telus – Montreal, QC

8/17: History – Toronto, ON

8/19: The Riv – Chicago, IL

8/20: The Fillmore – Minneapolis, MN

8/22: Ogden – Denver, CO

8/23: Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

8/25: Showbox SODO – Seattle, WA

8/26: Orpheum – Vancouver, BC

8/27: Grand Lodge – Portland, OR

8/30: Fox Theatre – San Francisco, CA

9/1: The Shrine – Los Angeles, CA