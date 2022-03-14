Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Take Over The Orpheum Theatre

Home News Conny Chavez March 14th, 2022 - 6:05 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Multi-talented legends Nick Cave and Warren Ellis blew away the crowd with their incredible performance at The Orpheum Theatre on Thursday night, March 10th. The longtime friends took the audience on a wild emotional ride, from tears to joy and laughter, not a single dull moment throughout the night.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are longtime collaborators and bandmates from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, to Grinderman, to film scores and other projects, the duo seems to harmonize creatively. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are touring to support their first full-length studio album as a duo. The duo performed six out of eight tracks from Carnage alongside classic hits from Bad Seeds during their killer performance at The Orpheum Theatre.

The show seemed to be sold-out as the long line wrapped around the block as guests waited to enter the venue. The venue was dimly lit, only illuminating the stage with a blue hue with a bit of smoke running through, creating a mysterious ambiance. Warren Ellis walked on stage and softly began to play the introductory notes to Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ “Spinning Song.” The crowd welcomed Nick Cave to the stage with a standing ovation and slowly quieted down as he began to sing “Spinning Song.”

The entire audience jumped up from their seats during Cave’s intense performance of “White Elephant.” Bass blasting through the theatre as Cave’s deep voice narrated the fierce monologue inspired by protests surrounding the death of George Floyd. A few audience members were emotionally struck by Cave’s performance of “I Need You,” a song from Bad Seeds’ Skeleton Tree, recorded shortly after the death of Nick Cave’s 15-year-old son. Audience members wiped tears off their faces and sniffles were heard throughout the theatre as Cave softly played the piano while emotionally whispering “just breathe” into the microphone.

Cave shared a moment with the crowd as a few audience members requested several songs from “Breathless” to “The Weeping Song.” Cave agreed to perform “Breathless” after his cover of T. Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer.” Warren Ellis brought out his flute for a solo during the impromptu performance of “Breathless,” which had quite a few audience members up on their feet dancing along to the groovy rhythm. The night continued with high spirits as the entire theatre jumped up to sing along to “Hand of God” with Cave.

It was clear Cave and Ellis enjoyed the audience’s engagement, so they decided to include them once more, this time having the audience in the balcony scream at the top of their lungs every time Cave sang balcony in the “Balcony Man.”

Of course, there was an encore at the end of the night, Ellis and Cave walked back on stage to continue their performance with songs such as “Henry Lee,” “Into My Arms,” “Hollywood,” and “Girl In Amber” dedicated to Anita Lane, an original member of Bad Seeds who passed away last year.

It was a successful night for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at the Orpheum Theatre as both fans and performers enjoyed themselves throughout the night. The duo performed over 20 songs that struck audience members to the core and had them crying, singing and dancing throughout the unforgettable night.