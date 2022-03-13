Jon Spencer & The HITmakers Announce New Album Spencer Gets It Lit! For April 2022 Release Alongside Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Shares Groovy New Track “Worm Town”

Home News Anaya Bufkin March 13th, 2022 - 11:15 AM

It’s going to be an unstoppable 2022 for Jon Spencer & The HITmakers. The alternative band has announced a new album titled, Spencer Gets It Lit!, along with a new single titled, “Worm Town”. They also released dates for their spring 2022 tour.

The band’s new album Spencer Gets It Lit! is set to release on April 1st on In the Red Records. The album includes electroboogie, constructivist art-pop, futurist elements, and a psychedelic swamp of industrial sleaze. The album is Jon Spencer’s most complex and groovy track thus far. It is dark, but a danceable experience. The album contains otherworldly sounds as Spencer excitedly spits, rhapsodizes, croons, and seduces. The album is full of thirteen great songs of love, loss, lust and life.

Fans and listeners can get a little taste of this by listening to their new single “Worm Town”. Starting off with “Twinkle twinkle little star, tried to run but I didn’t get far”, the new single is a cautionary tale told over funky industrial percussion, chicken-scratch guitar and interplanetary synths. The video features the band in a crazy time loop, heading for moral reckoning an almost certain demise. Check out the video below!

On the topic of the single, Spencer explains, “You can have all the money in the world, luxury yachts, oil wells, and command an army, but when your time is up–none of that will matter–you got to go. And what you reap, you gonna sow.”

After their last tour in October, the band will hit the road again on April 11, starting in Buffalo, NY at the Rec Room, eventually traveling to Neurolux, in Boise, ID on April 21, The Black Sheep in Colorado Springs, CO on May 2 and finishing their tour at The Southern in Charlottesville, VA on May 8. Tickets are on sale now!

