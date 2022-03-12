Brandon Boyd Of Incubus Unveils Cinematic New Video For “More Better”

Home News Mohammad Halim March 12th, 2022 - 4:54 PM

Lead singer of the infamous band Incubus Brandon Boyd releases a new music video titled “More Better” in support of his solo career. The song, as well at the solo album Echoes and Cacoons, released yesterday, March 11 of 2022.

According to ThePRP, Boyd explains his new single, stating that people crave to “harness and hijack” people’s minds. He explains that the entertainment industry would use the “best film, the most clever commercial, the catchiest song and or the most desirable body” to win what our culture would deem “honorable” such as likes or followers.

However, Boyd claims that now, algorithms and AI trained humans to be addicted to bad news, “They know us better than we know ourselves.” Boyd states, as he uses this quote as inspiration for his new single.

In the new track, Boyd calls out the specially trained algorithms, “My shadow is in front of me,

Swimmin’ in digital debris” and hopes for a change in finding self worth and value, “Nobody should know you better than, Better than you know yourself.” In the video itself, Boyd can be seen with another person in a mask on a grassy landscape. The artist uses many symbols, as he dresses in white to represent innocence and purity, while the masked figure (whom most likely represents the algorithm) is dressed in black to symbolize darkness. The two figures interpretive dance throughout the video, as Boyd pushes viewers to push past addictions, and reconcile the feeling of being human.

Boyd has also teamed up with Portugal. The Man and AWOLNATION to perform a cover of Scorpions’ “Winds of Change”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister