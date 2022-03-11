Pink Floyd & David Gilmour Remove Music From Streaming Platforms In Russia

Home News Alexandra Kozicki March 11th, 2022 - 6:27 PM

Moving is one word you can use to describe the latest decision by Pink Floyd and David Gilmour to remove their music from streaming platforms in Russia in wake of the Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Many musicians, large and small, have spoken out against Russia’s deeply disturbing war, and now some are taking their music off the airwaves.

Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are among the hundreds of artists who are withdrawing from anything to do with Russia in protest of Putin’s military aggression, according to Steryogum. “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today,” the band wrote on Twitter.

The albums from the post-Roger-Waters Pink Floyd, including 1987’s A Momentary Lapse Of Reason, 1994’s The Division Bell, and 2014’s The Endless River, are all being pulled from Russian streaming platforms, as well as David Gilmour’s solo material. The list of artists and music companies protesting Putin’s actions continues to grow, with the likes of major sellers like LiveNation, Sony, and Warner Brothers music all pledging to remove their music from Russian streaming services, and no longer sell tickets or merchandise in the country.

It’s a small step, but as Joe Talbot from IDLES says, this snowflake is an avalanche. Hopefully, with enough pressure, Putin will be forced to stop his destructive behavior and allow the people of Ukraine to live in peace.

To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today. pic.twitter.com/lTV7T3y29u — Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) March 11, 2022