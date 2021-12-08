Old Crow Medicine Show Announce New Album Paint This Town For April 2022 Release, Share New Music Video For Title Track

Home News Joe Hageman December 8th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

Folk Country band Old Crow Medicine has announced a new album Paint This Town to be released in April of 2022. They also released a new song and video for the title track “Paint This Town.” In the video for the song, we follow the life of a teenager living in a small town in America. He at first attempts to buy alcohol using a fake ID, then the party he is at gets busted by the cops and they all escape. After regrouping and meeting in a small town cafe that is closing up, the teenager and his friends regroup and party in front of cars on an old road, this time joined by the band playing the song.

This imagery reflects the lyrics of the song and the themes of the album. Lead singer Ketch Secor stated “Our band has always drawn its inspiration from those elemental American places, where water towers profess town names, where the Waffle House and the gas station are the only spots to gather; this is the scenery for folk music in the 21st century.” The small town imagery is definately apparent in the lyrics of the song, with more reflection on what the future of small town America could be. They started their career as street performers, and they look to return to that level of creativity and individuality on this record, which they produced in their own studio with help from Matt Ross-Spang.

The band looks to have a social justice-oriented spirit, as in the words of band member Morgan Jahnig “At the end of the day, we’re still just trying to stop you on the street and get you to put a dollar in the guitar case, then once we’ve got your attention, we’re gonna tell you about things like the opioid epidemic and the Confederate flag and what’s happening with the environment.” They also released songs “ Nashville Rising ,” “ Quarantined ” and “ Pray For America .”, showcasing their concious spirit. Earlier this year, Old Crow Medicine was headlining the DelFest

Paint This Town Tracklist

1. Paint This Town

2. Bombs Away

3. Gloryland

4. Lord Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise

5. Honey Chile

6. Reasons To Run

7. Painkiller

8. Used To Be A Mountain

9. DeFord Rides Again

10. New Mississippi Flag

11. John Brown’s Dream

12. Hillbilly Boy