Charli XCX Drops Out Of NFT-Gates Afterparty Festival After Fan Criticism

Home News Tara Mobasher March 3rd, 2022 - 7:11 PM

It was revealed yesterday that Charli XCX dropped out of the NFT-gates Las Vegas music festival called Afterparty due to criticism from fans on social media. The lineup includes Chainsmokers, The Kid Laroi, Sofi Tukker, Bob Moses and more.

In recent weeks, Charli has been more vocal about how fan activity on social media has been impacting her mental health. Ahead of her forthcoming album, Crash, Charli wrote in February, “I’ve noticed lately that a few people seem quite angry at me – for the choices of songs I’ve chosen to release, for the way I’ve decided to roll out my campaign, for the things I need to do to fund what will be the greatest tour I’ve ever done, for things I say, things I do, etc. I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it – and of course, I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age. But yeah anyways.. I just wanted to get on here and say, hey I’m really out here trying my best and working my ass off to make things that are hot and exciting and there’s honestly so much more insane stuff to come !”

Still, it is presumed fan criticism played a part in Charli pulling out of the Afterparty Festival, which is set to take place March 18 and March 19. The Afterparty festival will host a total of 25 artists for its inaugural show.

“I pulled out of the festival,” Charli confirmed. “That was my decision that I made and I didn’t feel the need to announce it or let them know or whatever – but I did pull out.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz