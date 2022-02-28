Members Of Mastodon, Municipal Waste, Anthrax And More Join Two Minutes To Late Night For A Powerful Cover Of Judas Priest’s “Screaming For Vengeance”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 28th, 2022 - 11:03 AM

For a cover of Judas Priest’s 1982 single, “Screaming for Vengeance,” Brann Dailor of Mastodon, Phil Hall of Municipal Waste, Jonathan Donais of Anthrax and Gene Hoglan joined forces on Two Minutes To Late Night. In the vide released to Instagram, the group performed from the members’ respective locations.

In comparison to the original, the newer cover sounds immensely similar, with Jordan Olds sharing vocals with Brann Dailor, who is cosplaying as late Judas Priest drummer Dave Golland. Fellow drummer Gene Hoglan is also featured in the video. Hoglan was previously a member of Dethklok.

The eighth studio album by Judas Priest, “Screaming for Vengeance” was considered the band’s breakthrough album, which launched the best-known signature single of the band, “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin.”

Both the original “Screaming for Vengeance” song and the newly-released cover can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat