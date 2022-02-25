Two Minutes To Late Night Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan With Cover Of “Hit The City”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki February 25th, 2022 - 6:31 PM

The heavy-metal-themed talk show Two Minutes To Late Night hosted by Jordan Olds and Drew Kaufman put out a cover of Mark Lanegan’s song “Hit In The City.”

“‘Hit The City’ is a song I had planned to cover for years and I will regret not doing it sooner,” wrote Drew Kaufman on the band’s Instagram page “I do not sound like Mark, but I wouldn’t sing if I hadn’t heard him. RIP to a true genius and the secret weapon of 90s and 00[‘s].”

Mark Lanegan was a singular talent in the world of alt-rock and grunge. As lead vocalist of Screaming Trees, co-lead of Queen of the Stone Age and The Gutter Twins, he was a familiar creative force for fans of these acts’ tendency to interweave grunge, psychedelic rock, and hard rock.

Langegan’s passing earlier this week was thus understandably shocking, and some of the most iconic artists in the industry–from Iggy Pop to David Grohl–paid tribute to the artist.

Two Minutes to Late Night, the most prominent heavy metal talk show on the internet, was the latest to join the chorus of remembrance, this time with a cover of Lanegan’s 2004 single Hit The City. Marked by many of the distinct stylings of Lanegan’s body of work, this song about self-destruction hit home for Lanegan, whose lifelong struggles with substance abuse first began before he was even old enough to grow a mustache.

