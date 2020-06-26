Brujeria Take on the Pandemic in Video for “COVID-666”

Home News Ariel King June 26th, 2020 - 9:19 PM

Brujeria have released a new video for their song “COVID-666,” simulating a newscast and commenting on the COVID-19 pandemic and directed by Juan Brujo. On the Youtube channel, Brujeria’s video includes a link to get the latest information relating to the pandemic. The group released “COVID-666” as a single, released along with B-side “Cocaina.”

Their heavy voices show the video recorded via webcam, simulating a news channel as the band joins together to repeat throated, metal lyrics “COVID-666” through the chorus. The Spanish lyrics draw attention to the pandemic and fear felt throughout much of the world with the coronavirus.

Members of the band act as news reporters, playing their instruments within their own houses as their deep voices describe the pandemic. They show footage from labs and hospitals, commenting on mass death. “Muertes en Aumento,” which translates to “deaths on the rise” flashes on the screen. Other phrases shown on the band’s fake newscast include “Peste Demoníaca,” which translates to “demonic plague,” “Nos Vamos a la Chingada,” which translates to “we go to Hell,” “Nada en el Mercado,” which translates to “nothing in the markets” as the band members visit the empty aisles of a grocery store, “Hay Desmadre,” which translates to “there are riots” and “No Hay Papel,” which translates to “there is no toilet paper.” Each member of Brujeria wears a bandana covering their face, some having cut out around their mouth and nose, a look which had been common for the band prior to the pandemic.

“The coronavirus is the Devil’s plague sent to purge humanity of all kids,” the band said in a statement. “Leaving survivors to suffer with no jobs, no money and forces a social media lifestyle on the entire world! On the bright side of it all … now I can go out shopping without scaring everyone to death!”

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness which has spread all across the world, forcing most countries to lock down and enter quarantine. Many states within the US have slowly begun to reopen, however cases continue to rise all across the country.

The Mexican-American band, whose name comes from the Spanish word for “witchcraft,” frequently creates songs which focus on politics with Spanish-filled lyrics. In 2019, the band released “Amaricon Czar,” a song targeting Trump and his presidency. Brujeria’s last album was 2016’s Pocho Aztlan, which had been the band’s first release in 16 years.