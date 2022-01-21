The Regrettes Reschedule ‘Get The F*ck Out Of LA’ Tour To Spring 2022

Home News Jamie Reddy January 21st, 2022 - 12:49 AM

Once again, another act has had to reschedule their tour. The Regrettes jump off the wagon of artists that were willing to push through performing with the rising rates of COVID. The “Get The F*uck Out Of LA” Tour will now kick off on February 19 in Tulsa, while also taking the time to confirm their slots for Bonnaroo and Coachella for this year.

The band shared, “with the safety of everyone involved in mind, we have decided to postpone the Jan/Feb tour dates out of caution. We want to do our best to make these shows fun with all of us feeling as safe and comfy as possible rn in these weird times and we feel we can do that if we postpone”. The band noted that the current tickets are still valid and there are refunds for all people who can’t make the dates if they are the original holder of their tickets.

The Regrettes Upcoming Tour Dates

Feb 19 – Tulsa, OK at The Vanguard

Feb 21 – Colorado Springs, CO at Black Sheep

Feb 22 – Fort Collins, CO at Aggie Theatre

Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI at Rave II

Feb 26 – St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall

Feb 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere’s

Mar 1 – Buffalo, NY at Rec Room

Mar 3 – Syracuse, NY at Westcott Theatre

Mar 4 – Burlington, VT at Higher Ground

Mar 5 – Albany, NY at Empire Live

Mar 6 – Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance

Mar 9 – Richmond, VA at Broadberry

Mar 11 – Louisville, KY at Headliners

Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH at Taft Ballroom

Mar 15 – New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre

Mar 16 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio

Mar 17 – San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger

Apr 15 – Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 22 – Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 29 – May 01 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

Jun 06 – Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival

Jun 17 – Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo

Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz