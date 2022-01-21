The Regrettes Reschedule ‘Get The F*ck Out Of LA’ Tour To Spring 2022

Once again, another act has had to reschedule their tour. The Regrettes jump off the wagon of artists that were willing to push through performing with the rising rates of COVID. The “Get The F*uck Out Of LA” Tour will now kick off on February 19 in Tulsa, while also taking the time to confirm their slots for Bonnaroo and Coachella for this year.
The band shared, “with the safety of everyone involved in mind, we have decided to postpone the Jan/Feb tour dates out of caution. We want to do our best to make these shows fun with all of us feeling as safe and comfy as possible rn in these weird times and we feel we can do that if we postpone”. The band noted that the current tickets are still valid and there are refunds for all people who can’t make the dates if they are the original holder of their tickets.
The Regrettes Upcoming Tour Dates
Feb 19 – Tulsa, OK at The Vanguard
Feb 21 – Colorado Springs, CO at Black Sheep
Feb 22 – Fort Collins, CO at Aggie Theatre
Feb 25 – Milwaukee, WI at Rave II
Feb 26 – St. Louis, MO at Delmar Hall
Feb 27 – Ft. Wayne, IN at Piere’s
Mar 1 – Buffalo, NY at Rec Room
Mar 3 – Syracuse, NY at Westcott Theatre
Mar 4 – Burlington, VT at Higher Ground
Mar 5 – Albany, NY at Empire Live
Mar 6 – Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance
Mar 9 – Richmond, VA at Broadberry
Mar 11 – Louisville, KY at Headliners
Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH at Taft Ballroom
Mar 15 – New Orleans, LA at Toulouse Theatre
Mar 16 – Houston, TX at Warehouse Live Studio
Mar 17 – San Antonio, TX at Paper Tiger
Apr 15 – Indio, CA at Coachella
Apr 22 – Indio, CA at Coachella
Apr 29 – May 01 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival
Jun 06 – Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
Jun 17 – Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo
Jul 08 – Glasgow, UK TRNSMT Festival
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz