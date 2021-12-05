The Regrettes Release Yearning New Track “You’re So Fucking Pretty”

Home News Audrey Herold December 5th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Surf punks with a dash of that 90s riot grrl edge, The Regrettes, are a four piece band hailing from Los Angeles, California. They released their debut album Feel Your Feelings Fool! in 2017 and have been thriving in the scene ever since. Some of their other phenomenal releases include their EP Attention Seeker (2018) and their sophomore album How Do You Love? (2019). They’re known for being both adorable and cutesy and rocking and moshing. The band consists of lead singer Lydia Night, guitarist Genessa Gariano, bassist Brooke Dickson and drummer Drew Thosmen.



“You’re So Fucking Pretty,” is an exciting release. It’s bringing us into a new era of the Regrettes. This song comes off as very romantic and tender, bringing the audience along for the heartbreaking ride that comes with loving someone who is sadly with someone else. Night’s vocals have always held such an impactful strength, that combined with her autobiographical and brutally honest lyrics, there’s a special level of relatability. Lyrics like “I give a little, I’m too late, you slip from my clutch” and “I think she’s in my spot, I’m pretty sure you feel it too” hit especially hard. The song begins with soft piano, the rest of the instruments (guitar, drums) later join in, but maintain that same softness, creating a one of a kind vibe. Here’s what the band had to say about the song. Night said,

“It’s the first time I’ve ever written directly about a girl I had a crush on, and it took me a while for me to even allow my brain to accept the fact that I’m bisexual. I always felt like I couldn’t validate my own feelings because I had never been in a relationship with a girl. But I had a pretty big crush on one of my friends a while ago and this song is an exaggeration of that, but it’s still coming from a very real place. It was the first experience where I was like, ‘Oh, these are real feelings, this isn’t just a sexual attraction,’ and that helped me realize I wasn’t straight. This song means so much to me because it also represents the time we spent in Joshua Tree and opening up to my whole band about that experience and not feeling embarrassed or scared of talking about it. Writing this was important for me because it just validated my own sexuality.”

Gariano added on to this saying,

“As a queer person growing up it definitely felt like there weren’t many songs I could relate to fully and I feel like this song would have been something I would have held really close to my heart as a kid. I hope that happens with other people. I don’t think it necessarily has to be this queer anthem but I think someone else could listen to it and feel the same way, or someone could feel that way about a boy they like. Boys can be pretty too.”

As a bisexual, the song hits especially close to home. Night tackles a topic that many of us struggle with and does so gracefully, depicting that confusion and awkwardness in a way that feels right. Like Gariano mentioned, there really aren’t many songs that cover this type of subject matter. So, the fact that they did rocks to say the least.

Whether you’re just chilling in the car or wanting something to cry to at 3 Am, “You’re So Fucking Pretty” is definitely a track worth listening to.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz