Silverstein Announces February 2021 Three-Part Live Stream Series Out of This World

Post-hardcore band Silverstein will be hosting a three-part live stream called Out of This World, which will each have a focus on a unique theme, Greatest Hits, Discovering the Waterfront and Acoustic and Unplugged. This series will kick off at 10 p.m. GMT on February 6 and will continue over the next two Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased here.

“But of course, it will be more than just music, more than just bangers… We have enlisted some of the best people in the country to help us pull this off, so expect the finest in production quality, video and sound. Fans will get to hear a variety of tunes spanning our entire career and a few songs we haven’t played live in a long time… or ever,” the band’s Shane Told said in a press statement to NME.

Greatest Hits, will perform some of the band’s most popular material, Discovering the Waterfront will cover the group’s sophomore album and Acoustic and Unplugged will be an all acoustic set. Discovering the Waterfront is one of Silverstein’s more commercially successful records, which landed at number 34 on the Billboard charts. The album was known for its emo and post-hardcore style, which the band would continue to explore on future albums.

The group’s latest studio album A Beautiful Place to Drown came out in 2020 and was noted for its pop rock sound, featuring tracks such as “Madness” with Princess Nokia. The group is planning on hosting their rescheduled 20th anniversary tour dates, which will feature a stop at the House of Blues in Anaheim.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna