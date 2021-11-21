Silverstein Share Energetic Live Performance Video For “It’s Over”, Winter 2021 20 Year Anniversary Tour Dates

Home Austin Audrey Herold November 21st, 2021 - 10:21 AM

Silverstein, is a Canadian rock band from Burlington, Ontario. They were founded in 2000. The band members consist of singer Shane Told, lead guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau, drummer Paul Koehler, guitarist Josh Bradford, and bassist Billy Hamilton. Their musical influences consist of Metallica, Slayer, and Sunny Day Real Estate.

Their latest track “It’s Over” is a total headbanger of a song that’ll make you feel like you’re right there with them in the pit. The song starts off with a slow build up, but then kicks off into the chorus, and really gets going from there. The song talks about “the end” and makes many references to what comes across as a panic attack, “it’s happening again, the walls are closing in.” Told’s vocals are bone chilling and made especially so in his screams which only add to the song’s pain. The instrumental really ties it all together in a nice, black, emo bow. The catchy recurring riff delivery by Rousseau brings an extra oomph to the song, making the track not only fun, but memorable.

Accompanying the song is a killer music video that really encompases Silverstein’s high energy performance skills. It’s sure to make a fan out of anyone upon viewing. The band’s liveliness is demonstrated by the way they rock out and run around like mad men. That same energy is given back to them ten fold by the audience. It should also be mentioned that there is a very kickass stage dive captured within the video.

“It’s Over” is the second single released since their latest album, the first being “Bankrupt”. To promote their new music (oldies too!) the band will be doing a North American Tour, along with some other dates, that kicks off on the 4th of November. Look below for the dates. Don’t miss out!

Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade – 2021/11/21

Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre – 2021/11/23

Albuquerque, NM – The Historic El Rey Theatre – 2021/11/24

Dallas, TX – Amplified Live – 2021/11/26

San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center – 2021/11/27

Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live – 2021/11/28

St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live – 2021/11/30

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live – 2021/12/01

Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven – 2021/12/03

Charlotte, NC – The Underground Fillmore – 2021/12/04

Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live – 2021/12/05

Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts – 2021/12/07

New York, NY – Webster Hall – 2021/12/08

Worcester, MA – Palladium – 2021/12/10

Albany, NY – Empire Live – 2021/12/11

Toronto, ON – HISTORY – 2021/12/12

Hamburg – Gruenspan – 2022/06/15

Segrate – Circolo Magnolia (Estivo) – 2022/06/21

Columbus, OH – Express Live! – 2022/08/06

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna