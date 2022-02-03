David Byrne Announces Theater Of The Mind Exhibit Open Starting Summer 2022

Home News Roy Lott February 3rd, 2022 - 8:39 AM

Rescheduled dates for the world premiere of David Byrne’s Theater of the Mind have been revealed. The exciting new exhibit will premiere in Denver starting August 31 through December 18, 2022.

“It is super exciting to premiere this show with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts,” said Byrne in a press release. “I hope participants will be as surprised by these experiences, just as I have been—it really is a new kind of theater.” Charlie Miller, the curator of the venue, also chimed in. “The DCPA is thrilled to premiere this groundbreaking production, finally! After a long pandemic delay, we can’t wait for Denver audiences to be the first to experience it.” He continued to say “Theater of the Mind is a one-of-a-kind production that combines science, design, and storytelling into a mind-altering and entertaining experience.”

Tickets for Theater of the Mind will start with pre-sale to all DCPA subscribers on May 6 with a public on sale May 20. Theater of the Mind will begin previews on August 31, 2022 and will fully open on September 13, 2022. Fans can learn more at the exhibits’ website.

Byrne also has his own Broadway show called American Utopia, which has been universally acclaimed by many. It takes place at the iconic Hudson Theatre in Boston, MA. he recently collaborated with Yo La Tengo to cover Yoko Ono’s “Who Has Seen The Wind?” The track comes from the tribute album, Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer