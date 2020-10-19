The Subways Drummer Josh Morgan Leaves Band But Recorded Material for New Album

Home News Aaron Grech October 19th, 2020 - 7:38 PM

English rock band The Subways have announced that they have parted ways with their drummer Josh Morgan, however Morgan’s final drum recordings will be present on their next album. Morgan was a founding member of the group alongside Billy Lunn and Charlotte Cooper who started the outfit in the early 2000s.

The group stated that the record is being mixed at the end of this year, with a potential release scheduled currently for late next year or early 2022, with the band aiming for a post-COVID release. Morgan will not be a part of the group’s promotion rollout nor their tour for the project.

“Today we announce the beginning of a new chapter for The Subways. After a period of reflection, Josh, the band’s drummer and founding member of The Subways, for family reasons, has made the hard decision to step away from the band,” the band announced on Facebook. “This decision, though not at all easy for anyone, feels like the correct one. Josh has nevertheless completed drum contributions for The Subways’ upcoming album, which is due to be mixed at the end of the year, with a potential release scheduled for late-2021/early-2022 (*post Covid*).”

The Subways released their first studio album back in 2005 titled Young For Eternity, which made its way onto the number 16 US Heatseekers chart upon released and topped out at number 32 on the UK charts. The band’s most recent studio album release was their self-titled project, which made its way to number 45 on the UK charts.