Palaye Royale’s Sebastian Danzig Suffers Foot Injury Onstage After Leaping Off Speaker

Canadian-American rock band, Palaye Royale’s guitarist Sebastian Danzig shares fan footage of him jumping off a loud speaker causing him a broken heel, but according to Loudwire, their 2022 world tour will continue as planned.

The video, cheekily captioned by Danzig “At this moment… he knew he fucked up.”, shows him take the epic leap, make impact then shift is weight to the other leg as he hobbles toward the drummer– playing the guitar the entire time without missing a note! On Sunday, February 20, the guitarist shared via Twitter a picture of his ice-burned foot then followed up with an update saying “Just got an x-ray. Have a minor break on my heel. How wonderful!?”

Palaye Royale’s singer Remington Leith also injured himself onstage earlier in the tour but again, the group confirms all scheduled U.S. and Europe shows will remain.

The rock stars released their latest album, The Bastards, in 2020 despite personal accounts that the group “despised one another” after their 2019 tour, according to Loudwire.

I have been icing so much and I have ice burns. Hahahahahahah IDIOT pic.twitter.com/Jtqkp1eYQR — Sebastian Danzig Fever Dream (@SebastianDanzig) February 20, 2022