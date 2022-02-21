Members Of Melvins And Mr. Bungle Join Forces For New Project King Dunn; Share New Single “Invention Of Hysteria”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 21st, 2022 - 5:28 PM

Melvins singer Buzz Osborne and his Fantômas bandmate, Trever Dunn, joined forces together once again in “King Dunn” of the 4-song EP “Invention of Hysteria.” The duo released the CD February 20, via Amphetamine Reptile Records.

The song produces an almost unsettling tune that coincides with its cover art. “King Dunn” is a groovy and slow-moving track that is simultaneously beautiful and disturbing, with off-tune instrumentals weaving their way into the tune throughout the song.

“King Dunn” can be listened to below.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat