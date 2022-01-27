Melvins Share New Live Performance Video Of “Hooch” And “Honey Bucket”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 27th, 2022 - 10:35 PM

Melvins shared a live performance video of “Hooch” and “Honey Bucket”, which were performances that were taken off livestreams way early in the pandemic. The band plays on backgrounds of smoke and effects of rain, all while wearing masks, while still maintaining a good sound quality despite a slight muffle in their vocals. The cameras change angles throughout the video to give a good overall view and elevation of the performance. Take a look below. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat