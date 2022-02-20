David Crosby Comments On Spotify Following Music Removal: “They’re Going To Keep On Collecting Money And Being Shitty To The World”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 20th, 2022 - 11:06 AM

The latest artist to turn up the heat on Spotify, David Crosby, has gone even further to express his disdain for the streaming service. The former The Byrds’ singer is one of the musicians that has followed Neil Young’s departure from Spotify after controversy arose over Spotify kept Joe Rogan’s podcast spread misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and COVID vaccines. Other questionable acts surfaced surrounding the podcast, including Rogan’s use of racial slurs. Crosby, a consistent critic of Spotify and other streaming platforms, made additional comments on his decision and what the future holds in an interview with Stereogum.

In the interview, Crosby begins by stating that he simply does not like Spotify. He comments, “I don’t like any of the streamers, because they don’t pay us properly. Their proportion is wrong. They’re making billions with a b and they’re paying out pennies with a p. That’s not OK. It’s not OK in that it took away half my income, and it’s not OK in that, especially, it makes it impossibly difficult for young people to make it in the business.”

Crosby also expresses his dissatisfaction with Spotify and his frustrations with the music industry, even going as far as advising aspiring musicians to not become a musician.

While discussing Joe Rogan’s podcast, while he acknowledges that “he has a right to spew his garbage”, Crosby also states, “I have a right to not be associated with it.” It’s unclear exactly how this situation will reach any resolution, but artists are certainly standing firm in their beliefs. Read more of the interview on Stereogum.