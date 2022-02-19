50 Cent Responds To Comments On Weight During Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Home News Abigail Lee February 19th, 2022 - 9:36 PM

In his surprise appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show, 50 Cent performed his hit “In da Club” for a strong crowd of 112 million people. He shared the stage with fellow hall-of-famers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Anderson .Paak.

The famed song’s music video begins with a scene of a shirtless 50 hanging upside down in a gym. Referencing this iconic scene, 50 started his performance on the Super Bowl stage by starting off hanging upside down.

The rapper wore a tank top during his performance, and some viewers felt the need to address the change. A number of fans ran to Twitter to voice these thoughts, hyper fixating on this change by making fatphobic comments and jokes.

While this might have progressed differently had 50 Cent taken public offense, 50 seemed to shrug off the jokes, instead advertising his G-Unit brand merchandise. The morning after their performance, he tweeted: “Get your G-Unit Tanktops & Headbands Now.”

Some of his highest listed retweets are inherently fatphobic, persisting in their jabs towards 50. In spite of it all, 50 has remained entirely unphased in his responses to the commenters.

On Instagram, he reassured his followers and the general public: “They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. That’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”