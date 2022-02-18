Bob Moses Unveil Hypnotic New Song And Video “Never Ending”

Home News Federico Cardenas February 18th, 2022 - 7:58 PM

Canadian Electronic duo Bob Moses have released a new track, “Never Ending,” alongside an official music video. This track, dropped on February 17, is the third song that the duo have released in promotion of their upcoming album, The Silence in Between, which has been scheduled to release on March 4 through Domino Recording Company/Astralwerks.

From the first few seconds of the track’s runtime, “Never Ending” shows itself to be an incredibly hypnotizing and relaxing track, as we witness the interplay between a soft melodic synth and Tom Howie’s mesmerizing vocals. Howie’s reverberated and soft vocals present throughout most of the track are integral to maintaining the track’s melodic atmosphere even in spots where the harmonic synths are less present. The new single is a testament to Bob Moses’ ability to fuse different sounds and moods, showing the band move between different sounds and melodies, while incorporating house beats and sprinkled bits of jagged synth.

Bob Moses in a statement describe their intent behind the song, describing how “We have all had moments we wanted to stay in forever,” going on to state that the track “indulges the impulse and revels in that possibility.” The music video for the track, directed and produced by Cam Veitch and Black Lake, intends to provide the same disorienting and hypnotizing effect as the single itself, a press release from the group describing the music video as replicating a “surrealist psychodrama.” Throughout the video, we see various different shots of people presented in disoriented lighting as they are visually distorted, often showing disorienting repeated shots of the subjects. The group has provided a warning for those who are prone to epileptic seizures to exercise discretion when deciding to watch the video.

Watch the music video for “Never Ending” via YouTube below.

The release “Never Ending” follows the release of Bob Moses’ previous single from The Silence In Between, “Love Brand New.” The duo’s upcoming album will follow their last studio album released in 2020, Desire.