Bob Moses Announce New Album The Silence In Between For March 2022 Release Alongside Spring 2022 Tour Dates, Share Euphoric New Song And Video “Love Brand New”

Federico Cardenas January 14th, 2022 - 9:09 PM

The electronic duo Bob Moses have finally announced the identity and release-date of their anticipated third studio album. The project, officially titled The Silence In Between, has been scheduled to release March 4. In promotion of this new album, the Canadian duo have released a new single, “Love Brand New,” along with a music video for the track.

The duo’s single shows off their ability to mix between rock sounds and electronic dance music, showing off the band’s large range of influences and ideas. The track gives a range of feelings and sounds, mixing between heavy and moody moments contrasted with a beautiful and catchy chorus, all produced with the same crisp and clean production that can be expected from the duo. “Love Brand New” presents itself as a very exciting statement of the range and quality fans can expect in their new album come March 4.

After the release of The Silence In Between, Bob Moses plan to hit the road in a new tour starting March 20. In a long stretch of shows, the Canadian group plan to be performing music in both Canada and the United States until May 21. Later in the year, they plan to perform two shows overseas in Amsterdam and London.

Tour dates for Bob Moses

3/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

3/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

3/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

3/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

3/26 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

3/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

3/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

3/31 – Richmond, VA @ The National

4/2 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

4/5 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

4/7 – Toronto, ON @ History

4/8 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

4/9 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

4/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

4/12 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

4/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

4/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/15 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

4/16 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

5/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

5/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

5/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

5/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl

11/8 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

11/16 – London, UK @ KOKO

The Silence In Between follows Bob Moses’ last studio album, Desire. Bob Moses recently performed alongside Diplo and Bonobo at the EDM Elements Music and Arts Festival.