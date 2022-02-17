Flock Of Dimes Shares Two Hopeful New Singles “Pure Love” And “Time”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 5:43 PM

Flock of Dimes has released two new singles via the artist-forward record label, Psychic Hotline. “Pure Love” and “Time” are now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Both singles were written by Jenn Wasner after the release of the band’s critically-acclaimed album Head of Roses. “Pure Love” and “Time” center around joy, hopefulness, and aspiration. In “Pure Love,” Wasner sings about always wanting more out of life, and still being left unsatisfied.

“After spending so much time over the past two years sitting with my grief—both personally and creatively—I’m thrilled to offer up two songs that center joy, hopefulness, and pleasure,” Wasner said. “What can I say about ‘Pure Love’? It’s a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being–finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while while we’re alive. It is also, hopefully, a lot of fun.”

Flock of Dimes will also be kicking off a headline tour in Asheville, North Carolina on April 28, and will finish off on May 4 in Brooklyn, New York. The official tour dates can be viewed below.