Diplo Announces New Self-Titled Album For March 2022 Release, Debuts New Track “Don’t Forget My Love” Featuring Miguel

Lights all night featuring artist Diplo. Taken on December 31st at Fair Park in Dallas. Photographed by Mehreen Rizvi.

After three years of production, Diplo will release his new album on March 4. Diplo will act as a tribute to and story about his eternal love for DJing live. The first single from the album, “Don’t Forget My Love” with Miguel, debuted on Feb. 11, 2022.

The single is an exciting, upbeat call-to-arms to Diplo fans for the upcoming album. The music video includes shots of Diplo and friends under colorful club lights, referencing the excitement felt at a live concert. It follows in the footsteps of Diplo’s earlier single, “Promises” with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax, released on Sept. 28, 2021.

The album also boasts the Grammy-nominated “On My Mind” with Sidepiece as its eighth track, and “Looking For Me” and “Promises” with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax as its fourteenth and fifth tracks respectively.

This self-titled album delves into the roots of Diplo’s decades-long fascination with house music and performing live. To put it simply, the list of featured artists and collaborators is star-studded. Among the artists involved are Sidepiece, Mele, Busta Rhymes and Lil Yachty. The reasoning behind including these famed and talented artists goes beyond attracting attention by name alone. The aural experience of the album is intended to be similar to that of a live concert.

Starting the night of his album’s release, Diplo will play a set of shows in early March, starting off in Barcelona on March 4. He will then play in Paris on March 5 and Copenhagen on March 9. In the spirit of telling the story of his love for house music, Diplo will also play in London on March 8, returning to the first club to book him in the early 2000s, Fabric.

Diplo—Diplo

Don’t Forget My Love (with Miguel) High Rise (featuring Amtrac and Leon Bridges) Your Eyes (with RY X) One By One (Extended) (Featuring Andhim and Elderbook) Promises (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax) Right 2 Left (with Mele, featuring Busta Rhymes) Humble (with Lil Yachty) On My Mind (with Sidepiece) Don’t Be Afraid (with Damian Lazarus, featuring Jungle) Let You Go (with TSHA, featuring Kareen Lomax) Forget About Me (Nite Version) (with Aluna and Durante) Make You Happy (with WhoMadeWho) Waiting For You (with Seth Troxler, featuring Desire) Looking For Me (with Paul Woolford and Kareen Lomax)

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi